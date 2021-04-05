John Estel (1928-2021)

John R. Estel, age 92, of Wauseon passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. John worked as a press mechanic at Campbell’s in Napoleon for 20 years. He also farmed, was a carpenter, and worked for UPS.

John was born on October 18, 1928 to the late John and Florence (Hatfield) Estel. On November 4, 1950, John married Marilyn Woodard, who preceded him in death in 2017.

From 1953 to 1955, John served our country as a member of the United States Air Force. John was an avid golfer, loved to fly remote control airplanes, and was a member of American Legion Post #265 and VFW Post #7424.

Surviving John is his son, John (Teresa) Estel of Colorado; son, Roger (Rhonda) Estel of North Carolina; son, David Estel of Wauseon; son, Jim (Judy) Estel of Wauseon; son, Terry Estel of Wauseon; son, Scott Estel of Toledo; fifteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Lady.

John was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his sisters,.

Visitation for John will take place on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home from 5pm – 7pm. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the funeral home, with Father Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Caspar Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John R. Estel, please visit our floral store.