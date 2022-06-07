Roy Koerner (1936-2022)

Facebook

Koerner, Roy E., beloved husband for 55 years of the late Judy (nee Brady) Koerner, passed away on May 29 at the age of 85.

He was the loving father of Tina (Mark) Hines, Tangi (Gary) Angel, Taryn (Jesse) Chula and the late Troy Koerner; cherished Papa of Michael and Abigail Hines, Landen, Kerner, Skylar, and Ledger Angel, and Taytum Stone, and Judah Chula; dear brother of Roger Koerner, LaVon Koerner and the late Vance Koerner, Agnes Christiansen, John Koerner and Mark Koerner. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hazel (nee Faust) Koerner.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211.

Our dad was such a servant to others in his community, please donate to charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers.

Roy was a man of numerous talents. From playing basketball and doing chores on the farm through high school in Edgerton, Ohio, to working his way through college by cutting “thousands of heads of hair” and building I-75 by Troy, Ohio — he was always busy!

After graduating from the College of Conservatory of Music, he took a full-time teaching position as professor of music at Cincinnati Bible College & Seminary for 19 years.

He led concert choirs and was instrumental in launching “Come Alive,” a summer music program. Alongside of his full-time position, there were 20-plus years of revivals, cantatas, madrigals, summer community concerts and his quartet, For Heaven’s Sake.

He served graciously as elder and worship minister at First Church of Christ in Bryan, Ohio. His craftsmanship through Koerner Construction can be seen throughout northwest Ohio and beyond.

His absence leaves a void in the hearts of family and friends.