Sheila Finchum (1947-2022)

Shelia K. Finchum, 74, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family, after courageously battling lung cancer for the past six months.

Shelia was born July 10, 1947, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cleo and Marie (Ensman) Stantz. She attended Edon High School.

She married Johnny R. Finchum on June 10, 1974, in Montpelier, Ohio, and he survives. Shelia was a homemaker, raising and supporting her family.

She attended Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, crafting, drawing, cooking and baking.

She will be remembered for how she loved for her family and for her popular buckeyes.

Shelia is survived by her loving husband, Johnny R. Finchum of Hicksville, Ohio; four children, Jody (Michelle) Jones of Dahlonega, Georgia, Christina (David Looper) Seabolt of Orange Park, Florida, Tony (Andrea) Jones of Dahlonega, Georgia, and Amanda (Scott) Trevarthen of Gainesville, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Rose (Bud) Kelley of Montpelier, Ohio; four brothers, Buddy Joe (Linda) Stantz of Blakeslee, Ohio, Larry Stantz of Bryan, Ohio, Curtis (Yvonda) Stantz of Spring Lake, Michigan, and Mayor Jackie (Sami) Stantz of Sherwood, Ohio; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and special friend, Deannie Osmun of Hicksville, Ohio.

Shelia was preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter, Sara Finchum; and one brother, Al Stantz.

Visitation for Shelia K. Finchum will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the funeral home with Pastor Brock Rohrer officiating. There will be an additional hour of visitation starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CHP Hospice, 6817 North Ohio 66, Defiance, OH 43512.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.