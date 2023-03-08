Russell Layman (1958-2023)

Russell Lee Layman, 65, of Montpelier, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier. He was born on January 21, 1958 in Morenci, MI to Robert and Virginia (Huyck) Layman.

He is survived by his daughter, Holly Layman of Montpelier; two grandchildren, Sabrina and Edward Brown; two great grandchildren, Remington and Raelyn Athy; four brothers, Raymond Layman of West Unity, Ron Layman of Alvordton, Randy Layman of Alvordton and Roger Layman of Auburn, IN.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; son, Russell Lee Layman, II., and his beloved pet Hemi.

A celebration of Russell’s life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in his to the charity of the donor’s choice.

