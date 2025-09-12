Russell Tompkins (1942 – 2025)

(Active Member Of Morenci Kiwanis)

MORENCI – Russell K. Tompkins. Born January 27th, 1942, at his family’s farmhouse in Iowa, Russ entered the world on a snowy winter day.

His father had set out with a team of horses and a wagon to fetch the doctor, battling deep snow along the dirt roads.

When the doctor asked how far apart his wife’s contractions were and heard “only three minutes,” he urged Russ’s father to “put some leather to those horses!”

Growing up on the farm, Russ spent his youth riding and working with horses. He didn’t learn to ride a bicycle until college, having spent far more time in the saddle than on two wheels.

In high school, he played both offense and defense on the football team throughout all four years. After graduation, Russ enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he earned recognition as a sharpshooter and received medical corpsman training before serving in Germany.

Upon returning home, Russ enrolled in college in Minnesota, where on his very first date he met the love of his life, Cinny, who later became his “favorite wife”. They went on to share 60 wonderful years of marriage.

Russ later completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Toledo and began a long and fulfilling career in healthcare, retiring from St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. After relocating to Morenci 45 years ago, he continued his work at Morenci and Herrick Hospitals.

Russ had a deep love for horses and community. He served with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Mounted Division and the Reserve Officers of the Sheriff’s Department.

He was also an active member of the First Congregational Church of Morenci, American Legion Post 268 (Serving as Chaplain and Treasurer), Morenci Kiwanis (Past President), and the Eagles #1297.

He was a proud supporter of Morenci schools, serving as a mentor and faithfully raising the American flag before every home football game.

Through Kiwanis, he helped with countless community events, and he personally collected donated ponytails from local salons to send to Children With Hair Loss, where they were made into wigs for children battling cancer.

In 2005, with his family’s blessing, Russ spent Christmas and New Year’s volunteering with the Salvation Army in New Orleans, helping families who had lost everything.

Russ had a passion for woodworking, building much of the woodwork in his own home, including the fireplace mantel, and working alongside Dick Kelly to build Rex Riley benches.

He also loved photography—his first published photo, of a groundhog, appeared in the Toledo Blade for Groundhog Day in 1973. He went on to do professional wedding photography as well.

Russ often said to Cinny, “How did we get so lucky to have such great kids and grandkids?” His greatest pride was his family. He will be remembered for his generosity and devotion to his community, and his unwavering love of family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eva; his daughter, Suzette; his brothers, Larry and Denny; his brother-in-law, John; his son-in-law, Danny; his parents-in-law, John and Viola; and his nephew, Steven.

He is survived by his favorite wife, Cynthia (Cinny); his daughters, Diana (Matthew) and Katherine (Timothy); his grandchildren, Kyle, Sam (Olivia), Sarah, Benjamin, and Scott; his sister Sharon (Dan) McKinney; his sister-in-law Bette; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the many friends who have supported them, with special gratitude to the staff at Caring Dunn Right and Hospice of Lenawee for their compassion and care.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM, at the Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 11:00 AM, at the Morenci First Congregational Church, with Pastor Greg Morrison, officiating. Interment, with military honors accorded by the Morenci American Legion, will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.