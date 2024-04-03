Ruth Crowell (1928 – 2024)

(Enjoyed Helping With Meals On Wheels)

Ruth Ripley Shaw Crowell, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1st, 2024. She passed peacefully at the Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home and was surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth was a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of the State Street United Methodist Church located in Bristol, VA.

She enjoyed her church work such as helping with Meals on Wheels, being a Spring Garden Pre-School teacher, & visiting with the home bound.

She was also a volunteer for the Crisis Center, Community Bible Study Child-Care, and the Bristol VA Sr. Show Choir.

Ruth was a spiritual woman who loved the Lord and her family. She was known for seeing the good in every person she met and for remembering everyone’s name.

She was also a great listener. She will be dearly missed, and her contagious smile, witty personality, and gracious heart will forever be remembered.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents John Eyre Shaw and Ruth Ripley Smith Shaw; brother, John Eyre Shaw III; sisters, Julie McCollough Chance, Jane Eyre Collins, and Virginia Sherwood; and son, William Gardner Crowell.

She is survived by her son, Clifford (Connie) Crowell; daughter, Caroline (Rodney) Wyman; grandchildren Chelsea (Isaac) Jeffers, Ben Crowell, Andrew Wyman, and Mackenzie Wyman; and great-grandchildren Malachi & Leilani Jeffers.

A local visitation for Ruth will take place on Friday, April 5th, 2024, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. Other services will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania, in which family and friends will be notified.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Ruth to Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home or to the Bristol Emergency Food Pantry.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Crowell family.

The obituary for Ruth was lovingly prepared by her family.