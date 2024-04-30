Ruth Henney (1930 – 2024)

(Member Of St. Peter Lutheran Church In Edon)

Ruth R. Henney, age 93, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

Ruth worked at a law office in Bryan, Terry Industries and retired from the Steuben County Planning Commission in 1992. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Edon, was a 46-year member and past Grand Regent of the Angola Moose and a life member of the Eastern Star.

Ruth enjoyed bowling, bingo, trips to casinos, playing Euchre, traveling, and seeing new things, fishing and playing the organ.

Ruth was born May 15, 1930 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Bessie (Freed) Burkhardt. She married Raymond Henney on July 3, 1975, in Pokatello, Idaho and he survives.

Ruth is also survived by her son, Mickal Parsons, of Chillicothe, Ohio; steps sons, Stan (Kay) Henney of Hamilton and Allen Henney, of Angola; stepdaughter, Kandi Presley, of Hamilton; eight grandchildren, Fuzzy, Moke, Jamie, Brodie, Caleb, Chase, Eric and Matt and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Mark Parson and sisters, Pauline Zachrich, and Mary Miller.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 201 North Church Street, Edon, Ohio with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Ruth will be laid to rest at Edon Cemetery. Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon has been entrusted with her services.

The family requests memorial contributions be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 201 North Church Street, Edon, Ohio 43518.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.