Ruth Pierce (1921 – 2026)

Ruth M. Pierce, age 104, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, January 5, 2026, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Ruth was a long time member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan. She worked at Sherman-White in Fort Wayne, IN and then Holabird Company in Bryan where she retired with over 20 years of service.

In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and making clocks. Ruth made hundreds of lap afghans and gave them away to nursing homes and donations to non-profits.

Ruth was born on November 1, 1921, near Kunkle, Ohio, the daughter of Charles I. and Pearl M. (Hutchison) Shaffer. She was a 1939 graduate of Kunkle High School. Ruth married Marvin E. Peirce on September 26, 1939, in Bryan and he preceded her in death on November 2, 1982.

Ruth is survived by her grandchildren, Brian (Kristi) Eitniear, of Defiance, Mark (Laurie) Eitniear, of Pioneer, Cindy Navarette, of Florida, and Laura Brodock, of Michigan; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Pierce; son, Glen A. Pierce; grandson, Eric Pierce; six brothers and four sisters.

Visitation for Ruth will be held on Friday, January 9, 2026, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Steve Rath and Larry Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, Pioneer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church. Condolences may sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.