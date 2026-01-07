Robert Filson (1942 – 2026)

(Edon Resident; Formerly Of Bryan)

Robert Henry Filson, 83, of Edon and formerly of Bryan, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 5, 2026.

He was born on April 17, 1942, in Chicago, IL to Redd and Gretchen Filson. Robert graduated from Montpelier High School and honorably served his country in the United States Army for four years.

Robert retired from Titan Tire, formerly General Tire in Bryan. He also spent 4 years with the Williams County Sheriff’s Department and was the owner/operator of Bare N Wood in Bryan for eight years. Robert was a member of the Bryan and Montpelier Eagles, as well as both the Bryan and Montpelier Moose.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Ashlee) Filson; step children, Nolan (Karen) Baker and Michelle Downing; grandchildren, Cody (Abby) Bockover, Emily (Brien) Moore, Hayley Thompson, Brady Geren, Liam Rose, Andrew and Carter Baker and John Downing; numerous great grandchildren; and his beloved dog Louie.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Durinda Filson; second wife, Kathleen Baker-Filson; two daughters, Rhonda Bockover and Christine Geren; and step son, Chris Baker.

Robert will be laid to rest at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in his name are encouraged to direct those to Williams County Veterans Services in Bryan.

Condolences may be left for Robert’s family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.