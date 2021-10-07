Ruth Roth (1927-2021)

Ruth Eleanore (Hall) Roth passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Hospice of Defiance, Ohio at the age of 94. Ruth was born near Milton Center in Wood County, Ohio on August 19, 1927, to Lewis and Mildred (Baumgardner) Hall.

The family relocated to Fayette, Ohio when Ruth was in junior high school, and she graduated valedictorian of the Fayette class of 1944. Following graduation, she worked in the accounts receivable department at Owens Illinois in Toledo.

On June 25, 1946, she married Vernon Roth of Pettisville, Ohio and he preceded her in death on January 31, 2016. She is survived by her children: Barbara (James) Tanner, Quincy, Michigan; Karen (Roger) Nafziger of Archbold; Laura (Charles) Nafziger, Ron (Char) Roth, Donna (Terry) King, Connie (Kurt) Nofziger, Rick (Deb) Roth, all, of Pettisville; Sandy (Mike) Short of Stryker and son in law, Richard (Brenda) Nafziger of Defiance, 22 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Clemma Stuckey and Sadie Roth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Joanne (Richard) Nafziger; infant granddaughter, Cynthia Kay Nafziger and brother, Ross Hall.

Ruth was always busy, raising her family, caring for huge gardens, canning and freezing food for her family as well as raising chickens, cows, pigs and cattle which provided eggs, milk and meat for the family.

She was a good cook, preparing most meals without recipes, and always had plenty to share. She enjoyed hosting others for meals and fellowship, usually families who also had lots of children.

In December of 1974 she and Vernon moved from the family farm and built a home south of Pettisville and purchased the Vogelsanger Orchard.

They enjoyed caring for the trees together, sharing the bounty of the harvest as well as processing apple cider. Ready to slow down, they sold the orchard in 1996, moving to a new home north of Pettisville.

In September of 2014, Vernon and Ruth moved out of Pettisville School district for the first time in 68 years, relocating to a home in Archbold, where Ruth continued to live until her health required her to move to Fulton Manor in Wauseon for nursing care earlier this year.

She was transferred to Hospice In-patient Care on Thursday, September 30, which she had requested.

Ruth was a faithful member of the Central Mennonite Church, serving as a Bible School teacher, chairperson of the kitchen committee for many years and enjoyed sharing her sewing and quilting talents for missions with Mennonite Women and the Golden Age Sewing for many years.

Ruth enjoyed music and as a teen, sang in various churches. She also played the clarinet. It was important to Ruth that all her children learn music, and all participated in band and choir.

For several years, the family would give musical programs at area churches, Cherry Street Mission and the Toledo State Hospital. In her final days she sang audibly, adding her alto voice with family members from her Hospice bed.

Visitation will be held at Central Mennonite Church, Archbold Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. in the church sanctuary. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 P.M. Masks are encouraged. Family and friends will proceed to the Graveside Service at the Pettisville Cemetery.

Memorial gifts can be given to CHP Hospice, Central Mennonite Church or charity of donor’s choice.

Everyone is invited to join the family for a fellowship meal in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service for those who do not go to the grave site. The family will return and join guests following the burial.

