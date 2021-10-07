William “Bill” Chester (1963-2021)

William R. “Bill” Chester, age 58, of Delta, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Bill was born October 2, 1963 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Joyce and Annon “PeeWee” Maye.

On October 5, 1985 he married Cheryl (Mitchem) Chester. He attended the Zion United Methodist Church in Delta, Ohio.

Bill was known by many as a man passionate about serving his community. He spent 17 years working in a variety of positions at Sunshine Children’s Home, as well as 30 years at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes, where he proudly served as office manager.

In addition, he worked with Fulton County EMS and was a volunteer fireman for Delta and Metamora for 30+ years. He also volunteered his time with the Red Cross Board and the Boy Scouts of America, acting as both a District Commissioner and scout leader.

He is survived by his mother Joyce Maye, wife Cheryl, his son Jacob and daughter-in-law Laura “Kit” Chester, sisters Marti Woodruff and Debbie Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Bill will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Don Krieger, officiating. Interment will be the Zion Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Delta Community Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.