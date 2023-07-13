Ruth Shaull (1926 – 2023)

(Volunteer At See & Do In Montpelier)

Ruth J. Shaull, age 96, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 6:05 A.M. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She was a nurses aide at Hillside Country Living and retired with 21 years of service. Ruth was an active member of the Montpelier Church of Christ where she participated in many areas of the church.

She was also a volunteer at See & Do in Montpelier. Ruth enjoyed gardening, but most of all, she was a devoted housewife, mother and grandmother.

Ruth was born on December 6, 1926, in Quincy, Michigan, the daughter of Ivan and Juanita (Turrell) Harmon, Sr. Ruth was a 1946 graduate of Waldron High School.

She married Roger J. Shaull on September 9, 1956, and he preceded her in death on November 3, 2019.

Ruth is survived by her children, Barbara Martin, Debra (George) Gleckler, Sherri (Homer) Hendricks, Larry (Pam) Shaull, Carol Oppenheim, Kathy (Rick) Barton and Steve Shaull; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a brother, Ron (Rose) Harmon.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita; father and stepmother, Ivan & Ruth Harmon, Sr.; husband, Roger; grandsons, Benton Gleckler and Nick Hendricks and brothers, Bill and Ivan Harmon, Jr.

Visitation for Ruth will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Monday, July 17, 2023, funeral services will begin at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Adam Fox officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier.

Memorials are requested to Montpelier Church of Christ.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.