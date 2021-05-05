Ruth Wirth (1959-2021)

Ruth R. Wirth, 61 years of Sherwood, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 in the emergency room at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.

Ruth was born October 6, 1959, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vernon and Irene (Polter) Etchen. She was a 1977 graduate of Fairview High School. She married Gary P. Wirth on April 22, 1978, in Mark Center, Ohio, and he survives.

Ruth ran the Photo lab at the Bryan Wal-Mart for the past 25 years, Prior to this, she had worked at TruFast and Harlan Cabinets.

Ruth truly loved animals, especially her cats and their dog Mollie. She enjoyed shopping for crafts and spending time with those she loved.

Surviving is her husband, Gary of Sherwood; two sisters, Pamela (Pete) Kline of Ney and Connie (Bob) Roesch of Bryan; mother-in-law, Ruby Wirth of Sherwood; three sisters-in-law, Pat Etchen of Hicksville, Gloria (Tom) Shininger of Sherwood and Beverly (Wayne) Fritz of Sherwood; three brothers-in-law, Mike Wirth of South Padre Island, Texas, John (Carol) Wirth of Sherwood and Scott (Christen) Wirth of Arlington, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Etchen and Dennis Etchen.

Visitation for Ruth with limited capacity inside the funeral home will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Private funeral services with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating, will be held with burial to follow in Sherwood Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, facial covering must be worn, and social distancing will be observed.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Fort Defiance Humane Society, 7169 State Route 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com