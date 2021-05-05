Shanna Drewes (1976-2021

Shannan L. Drewes, age 45, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away at Ayden Healthcare in Wauseon with her mother and best friend by her side. She was born in Toledo on April 26, 1976 to Lawrence J. Drewes Jr. and Sharon A. (Livingston) Drewes.

Shannan began her education in Delta before graduating from Pettisville High School and Four County. Born with spina bifida, she never let the disability prevent her from working and began her career as a women’s dressing room attendant at Walmart in Wauseon before serving many years as a phone operator at the same store.

Shannan was an advocate for handicap rites in Fulton County and instrumental in school reform for handicap needs. She enjoyed many aspects of crafts including cross stitching and painting just to name a few.

She is survived by her mother, Sharon A. Drewes; father, Lawrence J. Drewes Jr.; sisters, Hope Drewes and Christina Drewes; nieces, Tiffany Flory, Emily Drewes and Victoria Box; nephews, Nathanial Hardy and Alex Hardy; along with her special dear friend and companion, Gerald Herr.

There will be no public services. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may consider a memorial contribution to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy, #206, Toledo, Ohio 43606 in her memory.