Ruthanne Stone (1931 – 2024)

Ruthanne Stone, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Parkview Bryan Hospital. Ruthanne was a Registered Nurse and enjoyed nursing for over 30 years. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband.

Ruthanne was born August 24, 1931 in Grafton, West Virginia, at her grandparents’ home, the daughter of Arden and Mary Macel (McVicker) Posey.

Her birthplace is now at the bottom of Tygant Lake due to the building of dams by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

She graduated from Grafton High School and Alderson-Broaddus College with a BS in Nursing. She married Kenneth L. Stone, Jr. on April 11, 1953 and he preceded her in death on May 3, 1999.

Ruthanne is survived by her children, Michael K. Stone, of Orlando, Florida, Mark K. Stone, Kathy (Todd) Henricks and Matthew Stone, all of Bryan; 4 grandchildren, Justin Stone, and Derek Stone, both of Bryan, Heather (Ray) Edelman, of Evansville, Indiana, and Kaitlyn Henricks, of Bryan and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Randy Henricks; brother, David Posey and sister, Margaret Garret.

Private services will be held at Riverview Memorial Gardens near Defiance. Ruthanne’s services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.