Ryan Fryman (1972-2023)

Ryan Steven Fryman, age 50 of Columbus, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on August 24, 1972, and grew up in nearby Archbold, Ohio.

Ryan finished his undergraduate degree at Bluffton University followed by medical school at Ohio University.

He continued his medical education with an internship at St Vincent Mercy Medical Center followed by an internal medicine residency at the Medical University of Ohio in Toledo.

During his medical education, Ryan was awarded as the Intern of the Year (2002), Resident of Year (2004), and the Excellence in Teaching Award.

In 2006 he became a certified Suboxone provider and opened his private addiction clinic, Helping People Recover, in 2010.

Ryan practiced medicine in Columbus, Ohio starting in 2005 where he raised his two children alongside his loving wife, Sarah Fryman.

Ryan was passionate about many things, but most importantly his faith, his family, and his patients. If he wasn’t working, you could probably find him on the golf course or at home spending time with his wife and kids.

He was well-known for his friendly demeanor, warm smile, sense of humor and his ability to listen to the needs of others to make them feel cared for.

Ryan was raised in a loving Christian home and his faith was something he valued. Both Ryan and Sarah were dedicated to raising their children in the same Christian environment and although they are all mourning, they take comfort in the fact that he has now entered his heavenly home where they will one day be reunited.

Ryan leaves behind his loving parents Steve and Jane Fryman Ryan is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sarah Fryman, his daughter, Olivia, and his son, Jack. He is also survived by his five siblings: Jeff, Benji (Sarah), Stephanie Schumacher (Nate), David (Amanda), Brittany Tietje (Dylan), and his in-laws Robert and Janis Lockman, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:00 at the Archbold Knights of Columbus Hall at 700 W Lutz Rd, Archbold, Oh 43502.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Fryman family so they can set up a fund in Ryan’s honor to support patients at HPR struggling with addiction needs in the future.

Donations can be made directly to the Ryan Fryman family at this time (5188 Blessing Court, Galena, Ohio, 43021).

