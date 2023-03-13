Laura Teel (1923-2023)

Laura Martha Teel, age 99, of Bryan, and formerly of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away in her home on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Laura was born in Henry County, Ohio on November 6, 1923, the daughter of Jay Lloyd and Golda Belle (Thatcher) Rozelle.

On January 22, 1944 she married Paul L. Teel, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 1983.

She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon. Laura enjoyed spending time with her family, and having tea parties with fifth generation granddaughters. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, and her church.

Surviving are children, Marsha (Steve) Kauffman of Bryan, Les (Iris) Teel of Dayton, Washington, Jack Teel of Key West, Florida and Kathy (Roy) Owsley of Bryan. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Paul L. Teel, Sr.; son, Donald Teel and great-granddaughter, Jessica Curtis.

Visitation for Laura will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M., with Dan Bruner, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Christ United Methodist Church.

