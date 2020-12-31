Ryan Sanders (1979-2020)

Ryan J. Sanders, age 41, of Ney, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, of natural causes. Ryan had worked as a chef at Defiance College for several years and was currently a compliance specialist for Credit Adjustments.

He was a member of the Hicksville and Bryan Eagles Aeries and enjoyed camping and spending time with friends. Ryan was a loving person and loved to cook. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Ryan J. Sanders was born on January 23, 1979, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Joseph A. and Sandra K. (Businger) Sanders. He attended Mark Center Elementary School and graduated from home schooling.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Joseph and Sandra Sanders, of Ney; brothers, Todd (Jodi) Sanders and Cody (Melissa) Sanders, both of Hicksville, Ohio, and Jordan (Bailey) Sanders, of Montpelier, Ohio; sisters, Tonia (Joe) Schudel, of Hicksville, and Monica Sanders, of Lansing, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A time for friends and family to gather to celebrate Ryan’s life will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the family for funeral expenses or a charity of the donor’s choice.