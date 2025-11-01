Sam Chantra (1950 – 2025)

(Montpelier Resident)

In loving memory of Sam Chantra May 2, 1950 -October 28, 2025.

Sam Chantra, of Montpelier, Ohio, born Somvang Chanthavong before becoming a proud United States citizen, passed away peacefully at the age of 75 at Swanton Valley Rehabilitation Center in Swanton, Ohio.

Born May 2, 1950, in Ghan Tao, Laos, Sam lived a life defined by love, dedication, and perseverance.

He was the beloved Son of Lee and Panh Chanthavong. Sam was the devoted husband of 50 years to Southa Sue Chantra. Together, they built a beautiful family and Lasting legacy.

Sam is survived by his daughter, Pon Lae (Nick) Chapman, and his son, Uten (Lindsey) Chanthavong. He will be deeply missed by his cherished grandchildren: Mileena, Jaden, Alyssa, Nickson, Landan, and Leyton, who will forever hold fond memories of their Grandpa’s warmth and kindness.

Before immigrating to the United States in the fall of 1980, Sam worked as a second grade teacher in Laos. Seeking a better life for his family, he made the courageous decision to start a new life in America, where he worked diligently as a factory worker.

In his spare time, Sam enjoyed fishing, cheering on his favorite sports teams like the Ohio State Buckeye football and LA Galaxy soccer while spending time with his loved ones.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate and remember Sam’s life on Saturday, November 8th, at Weigel funeral home in Swanton, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 8th, at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services begin at 2:30 p.m.

Sam will be remembered for his unwavering love for family, his hard work, and his gentle, generous spirit. His legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.