Edwin “Ed” Hamlet (1947 – 2025)

(Member Of St. Richard Catholic Parish)

Edwin “Ed” Ernest Hamlet, age 77, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Wednesday morning October 29, 2025, at St. Anne’s Mercy Hospital.

Ed was born November 7, 1947, in Framingham, Massachusetts to Edwin Darrel and Catherine (Demers) Hamlet. Ed was a cherished member of his community and a devoted family man.

After graduating from Holliston High School in 1966, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Casa Grande. He earned an honorable discharge in 1970.

During his time in the service, he met his beloved wife, Susan K. Kennedy while on leave. They were united in marriage on October 18, 1969 in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Ed pursued further education at Electricians Mate School in Great Lakes, Chicago, laying the groundwork for a successful career as an electrical estimator and project manager, a role he diligently fulfilled at the Bullard Company for 28 years.

Ed was a devout member of St. Richard Catholic Parish, where he actively volunteered, serving as an altar server for funerals and even donning the Santa Claus suit for the joy of students at St. Richard’s School.

Ed was a passionate car enthusiast and a proud member of the Lake Erie British Car Club. He loved traveling in his ‘76 MG Midget to attend area car shows, a delightful hobby that brought him joy and connection with fellow car lovers. Ed also had a talent for painting, a skill he inherited from his father.

Ed is survived by his son, Andy (Casey) Hamlet; daughter-in-law, Theresa Hamlet; granddaughters, Sierra Hamlet and Larkin Flory; grandson, Michael Hamlet; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Richard Goodwin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sue, his parents, his son Timothy William Hamlet, granddaughter Jessica N. Humphreys, brother Darrel Hamlet and sister Shirley Chipman.

Visitation will be held on November 5th, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Weigel Funeral Homes in Swanton, Ohio, with the Rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday, November 6th, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, with Rev. Eric Culler presiding. Military Honors will conclude the service outside of church. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Ed Hamlet will be remembered for his kind spirit, unwavering faith, and the love he shared with all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard’s Youth Program.