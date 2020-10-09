Samuel Blosser (1964-2020)

Samuel Mark Blosser passed away peacefully at Community Health Professionals of Defiance in the early morning of October 8th, 2020. Born on December 14th, 1964, Sam attended Pettisville Schools and was an active member of the drama department, the school band, and the Future Farmers of America.

After high school graduation, Sam worked for a decade as an industrial welder at the Gendron Wheel Company. He continued his trade at Haulotte Group/Bil-Jax Inc. for the next two decades.

Outside of work, Sam was a dedicated member of the community. He coached soccer and softball teams, volunteered with the Pettisville Music Boosters, 4-H Club, and the Boy Scouts of America.

Sam loved refurbishing and “upcycling” wooden pieces, which he sold at Pickers’ Paradise. His creative talents returned to Pettisville High School, and many graduates celebrated their proms on magical sets that Sam built.

A dedicated father, grandfather, son and sibling, Sam was known for his quirky sense of humor and his love of practical jokes. Many who knew Sam called him a “gentle giant,” and, while his physical presence will be greatly missed, his spirit will live on in our memories and the love in our hearts.

Sam was preceded in death by his infant son, Jordan, and his grandparents, Willard and Mary Short. He is survived by his parents, Marcellus “Perc” Blosser and Judy Blosser, his siblings, Wendy Short, Chad, Shawn and Hope Blosser, his children, Bryant, Chandra, Torin and Kaija, and his grandchildren, Lucas and Kailah.

In his memory, donations may be sent to the Mott’s Children’s Hospital of Ann Arbor, MI or to CHP of Defiance, Ohio.

All friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of Sam’s life at the Pettisville Community Park from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 10th. Please plan to wear a mask and practice social distancing as we reminisce. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

