Sally Simon (1954-2020)

Sally Simon, age 66, of Assumption, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday morning October 8, 2020. She was born February 8, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Louise (Cartwright) and Larry C. Malone.

She was married to Gary Poorman for 27 years. She later married Tom Simon who preceded her in death after 9 years of marriage.

Sally was an X-Ray technician and receptionist for the Fulton County Health Center, retiring in 2018. After retirement, she worked as a receptionist at Weigel Funeral Homes.

She was a long time member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and the Catholic War Veterans Post #306 Ladies Auxiliary in Assumption. Sally enjoyed stitchery and loved violets and bird watching.

She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Maryann (Harry) Hueston of Canyon, TX, Molly (Tom) Hill of Painesville, OH; brother, Michael (Susan) Malone of Petoskey, MI; 7 nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Larry, and husband, Tom.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 11th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora (419.644.3601). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, with Msgr. Dennis Metzger presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Assumption.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Elara Caring Hospice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com