Sandra Beemer (1955-2021)

Sandra L. Beemer, age 65, of Bryan, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, June 3, 2021.

Sandra worked as a sales clerk for the former Lion & Lamb Christian book store, Ringer’s Pharmacy/GNC, Gorney-Winzeler’s and Current Office Solutions in Bryan and for the last several years was the secretary at Fountain City Christian School.

She was dedicated to the school always doing extra for the staff and students. She was also dedicated to her grandchildren including helping during their home-schooling. Sandra attended the Family Christian Center in Defiance for 30 years. She enjoyed fishing, decorating and making gift baskets.

Sandra was born on August 31, 1955, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Wilbur H. and Anna L. (Oglesbee) Spencer. She was a graduate of Kalida High School. Sandra married Gary L. Beemer on September 15, 1973 in Wisterman, Ohio and he survives.

Sandra is also survived by her daughters, Melanie (Adam) Coy, of Ney and Christa (Joel) Johnston, of Bryan; five grandchildren, Malachi and Timothy Coy and Simeon, Seth and Elianna Johnston; and her sisters, Vickie (Gayle) Miles, and Laura Sheaks, both of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her parents and had eight little grandchildren welcome her to heaven.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Family Christian Center, 1832 East 2nd St, Defiance, with Pastor Tim Tracy officiating. Burial will follow in Brown Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Jewish Voice Ministries. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.