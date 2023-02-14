Sandra Faust (1970-2023)

Sandra K. Faust, age 52, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home. Following a long battle with cancer.

Sandy had previously worked at Walmart in Bryan. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and traveling to visit family in West Virginia.

Sandy was born on September 1, 1970, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of Michael and Deanna (Bush) Litchfield.

Sandy is survived by her sons, Travis Faust and Trevor Faust; 11 grandchildren; three sisters, Melissa (Steven) Chase, of Adrian, Michigan, Michelle Litchfield, of Huntington, West Virginia and Tracie (Ben) Holman, of Defiance; stepmother, Judie Litchfield, of Wauseon and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, DeAnna Parcher and a grandchild.

In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider Williams County Cancer Assistance.

