Tammy Miller (1964-2023)

Tammy Jo Miller, age 58, of Archbold, passed away in her home on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Prior to her early retirement she had been a dental assistant and managed the office for Paul Wyse, D.D.S., in Archbold and Dental Excellence of Napoleon.

Tammy was born in Montpelier, Ohio on December 29, 1964, the daughter of Merle and Shirley (Riegsecker) Klopfenstein, and they survive.

On April 18, 2000 she married Kevin Miller, and he survives. She was a member of the Archbold Evangelical Church.

She enjoyed vacationing in Siesta Key, Florida, spending time at their cottage on Hamilton Lake and working the Beef Booth at the Fulton County Fair.

Surviving is her husband, Kevin Miller; son, Josh (Danielle) Cuellar of Toledo; daughter, Kennedy Miller of Archbold; stepson, Nathaniel Cuellar of Virginia, and her parents, Merle and Shirley Klopfenstein; grandson, Jase; brother Mark (Holly) Klopfenstein of Sylvania, and nephew, Brandon Klopfenstein.

She was preceded in death by a nephew, Preston Klopfenstein.

Visitation for Tammy will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 in the Atrium at Archbold Evangelical Church. A service of committal will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, at the Archbold Cemetery. A Celebration of Tammy’s Life will follow the burial at 11:00 A.M. at Archbold Evangelical Church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the American Cancer Society, the Archbold Evangelical Church or the University of Michigan Hospital Oncology Department.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.