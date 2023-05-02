Noemi Beaverson (1953-2023)

Noemi Beaverson, age 69, passed away April 27, 2023 in her home. Noemi worked at Sauder Woodworking for many years.

Noemi was born on June 21, 1953 in Delta to the late Anastacio and Elisa (Villa) Aguilar. She married James “Jim” Beaverson, who preceded her in death in 1999.

She loved to sew, bake, and cook. She also loved flowers and spending time with her grandchildren and teaching them about her hobbies.

Noemi was a devoted Christian and follower of Christ, and was a member of Good Shepherd Mennonite Church and Cornerstone Church in Toledo.

As her last giving act to the world, she gave her body to science for the study of an MS cure.

Noemi is survived by her son, Matias Garcia of Pulaski; son, Samuel Garcia of Mountain View, AR; son, Jeremiah (Valerie DeLine) Garcia of Archbold; daughter, Priscilla (Anthony) Conti of Wauseon; step-daughter, Diane (Gary) Reising of Defiance; step-son, Dudley (Deb) Beaverson of Archbold; step-daughter, Tammy (Bill) Stockman of Defiance; step-son, Tim (Ginger) Beaverson of Defiance; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Sara (Armando) Calderon, Samuel Aguilar, Israel (Eloisa) Aguilar, Dora (Rudy) Mendez; and beloved pet, Lily.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents; siblings, Guillermina (David) Del Rio, Daniel (Rosa) Aguilar, Benjamin Aguilar, Graciela Shaw, and beloved pet, Cuddles.

A memorial service for Noemi will take place on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Mennonite Church at 4pm, with Israel Lee Aguilar officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.