Sandra Segrist (1939-2021)

Sandra Jo Segrist, 82, of Howard, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Mount Vernon Health and Rehabilitation, Mount Vernon, Ohio. She was born March 3, 1939, in Lafayette, Indiana, the daughter of the late John and Alberta (Baer) Randall.

Sandra was a 1957 graduate of Monticello High School, Monticello, Indiana. She married John Dewey Shell on June 26, 1957, in Monticello, Indiana and that marriage ended in divorce. Sandra then married Richard L. Segrist on January 13, 1996, in Holland, Michigan, and he survives.

Sandra owned and operated Burger Dairy Store, Bryan, Ohio from 1964 to 1989, then went on to work for the Indiana Hoosier Lottery until her retirement in 1996.

She was a Dancefit Instructor from 1981 to 1989, working for the Bryan Parks and Recreation Department, and was an active board member with the 169 Board of MRDD and Quadco Rehabilitation Center.

She had the honor of receiving the Mother of the Year award in 1981, presented by former Governor, James A. Rhoades. Sandra was a member of the Jelloway United Methodist Church, Danville, Ohio where she was very active.

In her free time, Sandra enjoyed spending time at the lake, gardening, and landscaping. She especially cherished her time spent with her family and friends.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Segrist of Howard, Ohio; two sons, Robert Merle Shell of Bryan, Ohio and Richard “Rick” (Joanie) Shell of Johnstown, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Jill (Tom) Charlton of Loudonville, Ohio and Jami (Bob) Gray of Parrish, Florida; three grandchildren, Anthony Shell, Fletcher Shell, and Rylee (Brian) Cooper; four step grandchildren, Kristie (Adam) Ray, Karie (Brian) Wheaton, Cooper (Courtney) Charlton and Jason (Allison) Gray; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Shell and Mariah Shell; eight step great-grandchildren, Owen, Asher & Clara Ray, Evan & Brea Wheaton, and Henley, Hezzie & Hayze Charlton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Russell Shell; and a sister, Betty John.

Visitation for Sandra Jo Segrist will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – High Street Chapel, 225 E. High Street, Bryan, OH 43506. Funeral services for Sandra will follow at the funeral home beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ruth Douglas officiating. Internment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Those that would like to remember Sandra should make memorial contributions to Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, N160 St. Rt. 108 Napoleon, OH 43545.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com