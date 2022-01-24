Sandy Belli (1959-2022)

Facebook

Sandy L. Belli, age 62, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, January 20, 2022, at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan, Ohio with his family by his side.

He was born September 26, 1959 in Steubenville, Ohio, to Sandy and Mary (Suffoletta) Belli, of Follansbee, West Virginia.

Sandy was an avid sports fan, he especially loved football and going to professional baseball games.

He enjoyed playing with his dog, Boomer. Most of all, he was a dad- who was passionate about being a dad.

Sandy graduated from Brooke High School, Wellsburg, West Virginia in 1977 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Fairmont State University.

He was a member of Theta Xi National Fraternity and the Follansbee Garibaldi Lodge. He worked for The Empire Company for 14 years as a Field Service Manager in Ohio.

Sandy is survived by his beloved only child, Jordyn Belli, of Chicago, Illinois; his sister, Nancy (Belli) Jenkins, and husband Mark, of Naperville, Illinois; his ex-wife and dear friend, Angie Belli, of Bryan; stepchildren, Tiffany Bussler and Christopher Eckstein, both of Portsmouth, Ohio; niece, Maria Mae Albus; nephews, David and Kyle Jenkins, and Joseph Albus; and several step grandchildren, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Maria (Belli) Albus.

A memorial service celebrating Sandy’s life will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests as a memorial for Sandy to have a tree planted in his honor or a donation to the Kidney Dialysis Foundation.

