Sarah Stevens (1954-2022)

Sarah M. Stevens, age 67, of Delta, with her loving husband of 43 years by her side, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

She was born in Sylvania, OH on November 30, 1954 to the late Norman O’Neil Sr. and Eileen (Looney) O’Neil.

After graduating from St. Ursula High School, she attended college receiving her licensing to become a veterinary technician.

Sarah worked over ten years with Countryside Animal Clinic in Delta and another ten years with Pondview Veterinary Clinic in Archbold before retiring.

Her love for animals was evident as for years she trained English Spaniels, along with raising, riding and showing horses.

When not caring for her husband and pet family, Sarah was often tending to her flower garden.

She is survived by her husband, Lee E. Stevens; whom she married on August 11, 1979; brother, John (Charlotte) O’Neil; sister, Kathleen O’Neil and loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Sr. and Eileen O’Neil; brother, Norman O’Neil Jr. and sister, Mary Ann O’Neil.

In keeping with Sarah’s wishes, there will be no visitation and services will be private for the family.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Sarah’s memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109, Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.