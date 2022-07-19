Barbara Poorman (1947-2022)

Facebook

Barbara Ellen (Raker) Poorman, 74 passed away peacefully in Fredericksburg, VA, on July 17, 2022.

She was born on September 8, 1947, in Wauseon Ohio, the daughter of Orville and Yvonne (Cole) Raker. She graduated from Wauseon High School and Toledo School of Nursing.

She married Richard Poorman on September 1, 1968. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Fulton County Health Center.

Barbara was a member at Pettisville Missionary Church, where she taught Sunday School and coached the Bible Quiz team.

Her highest calling was that of “Mother”. She was blessed with three children: Michelle (Dwayne) Harrison, Richard (Jennifer) Poorman, and Tiffany Poorman, and 14 grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Danny Raker. She is survived by her sister Margaret Brenneman, her children and her grandchildren.

Visitation for Barbara will take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Edgar-Grisier Fuenral Home from 10am to 11am. A funeral service for Barbara will begin at 11am on July 30, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor John Horning officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Poorman family.

The obituary for Barbara was lovingly prepared by her family.

