Lloyd Bryant (1946-2022)

Lloyd R. Bryant, “aka Candyman”, 76, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at The Laurels of Dekalb, Butler, Indiana.

Lloyd was born June 27, 1946, in Gastonia, North Carolina, son of the late Frank and Bayne (Long) Bryant.

He attended John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California, and graduated from California State University in Northridge, California.

Lloyd honorably served two tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps, achieving the rank of Corporal. He married Cheryl Badgett in 1969, and that marriage ended.

Lloyd married long-time companion, Susan Crites, on September 12, 2021, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Lloyd worked in the candy industry for nearly 35 years, working for American Chicle Company, Switzer Licorice, Pronto Distribution, and ending his career as the Central Sales Director with Spangler Candy Company in Bryan, Ohio.

Honoring his service to the candy industry, Lloyd was inducted into the NCSA Candy Hall of Fame in 1997.

He was a past president of the National Confectionery Sales Association, and former member of the Orchard Hills Country Club and El Pradio Men’s Club, where he served on the board of directors for ten years.

In his free time, Lloyd enjoyed woodworking, golfing, anything candy, and collecting diecast cars and Disney pins, among other things.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Susan Crites-Bryant of Edgerton, Ohio; five children, Wendy (Robert) Claunch of Crestline, California, Amber (Rich) Koren-Audiano of Oregon, Ohio, Dr. Tori (Todd) O’Daniel of Edmond, Oklahoma, Sarah Crites of Madison, Wisconsin, and Dr. Melissa (Chuck) Williams of Stryker, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Brieanna and Mason Claunch, Isabelle Koren, Ephraim and Finnley O’Daniel, Brantley, Cooper, Cora and Audrey Williams, with another due in December; one sister, Brenda Bryant of Fort Collins, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Frank “Bucky” Bryant, Jr.

Visitation for Lloyd R. Bryant will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, from 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 5:00 P.M. with Ted Mathis officiating. Graveside services will take place at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Ney, Ohio, where military graveside rites will be accorded by the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and Bryan VFW Post 2489.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

