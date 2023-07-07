Myra Beavers (1935 – 2023)

(1954 Graduate Of Pioneer High School)

Myra M. Beavers, 88, of Montpelier passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

She was born on April 19, 1935 in Tullahoma, Tennessee to Silas Carter and Cleo (Wilson) Mullins. Myra graduated from Pioneer High School in 1954. She married Ralph “John” F. Beavers, Sr. and he preceded her in death.

Myra attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a member of the Butler, Indiana American Legion Post.

She worked as a Precision Grinder for Mohawk Tools in Montpelier for 20 years and again at Dexter Tools in West Palm Beach, Florida for 3 years. Myra also worked as an independent Care Giver for the elderly in Palm Beach.

She is survived by her children, Laura (Kraig) John of Montpelier, OH, Jamie Buckner of Brainerd, MN and Rodney L. Tingle of Bryan; 8 grandchildren, Shannon McDonald, Todd William Hagadorn, Jr., Louissa Mae DeMars, LilliAnn Jean Hagadorn, Kearstin Tingle, Landon Tingle, Rachael Tingle and Kennedy Tingle; two great grandchildren, Maximus and Elias DeMars; eight step children, Tracie (Randy) Houk, Randy (Bev) Tingle, James Beavers, Karen (Michael) Brown, John Beavers, Jackie Beavers, Joshua (Angela) Beavers, Luke (Erica) Beavers; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and one sister, Glenna Mullins.

Myra was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph “John” F. Beavers, Sr.; step son, Ralph “Johnny” F. Beavers, Jr.; brothers William, Gerald, Raymond and Daniel Mullins; and sister Barbara Keller.

A time to receive friends will take place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 10am-12pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier, with services immediately following at 12:00 pm. Interment will take place at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.