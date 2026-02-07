Secretary Of State Releases List Of Candidates For May 2026 Statewide Primary

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released the official list of candidates who have filed to run for statewide office in Ohio’s upcoming May 5, 2026, primary election. The announcement, made Wednesday, signals the start of a busy election season with a diverse field of contenders for key state positions.

“Public service is a patriotic calling, and I want to recognize these candidates for having the courage to get in the arena, as Teddy Roosevelt described it,” Secretary LaRose said.

“Our team at the Secretary of State’s office will now work with the county boards of elections to carefully review every petition signature and determine whether each candidate qualifies to appear on the primary ballot.”

The following candidates submitted petitions by the February 4 deadline:

For U.S. Senate, the candidates are Sherrod Brown (Democrat), Jon Husted (Republican), Jeffrey M. Kanter (Libertarian), William B. Redpath (Libertarian), and Ron Kincaid (Democrat).

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor, the tickets include Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley (Republican), Amy Acton and David Pepper (Democrat), Heather Hill and Stuart Moats (Republican), Casey Putsch and Kimberly C. Georgeton (Republican), Donald C. Kissick and James L. Mills (Libertarian), and Renea Turner and Jalen Turner (Republican).

Running for Attorney General are Keith Faber (Republican), John J. Kulewicz (Democrat), and Elliott Forhan (Democrat).

Candidates for Secretary of State include Bryan Hambley (Democrat), Marcell Strbich (Republican), Allison Russo (Democrat), Robert Sprague (Republican), and Tom Pruss (Libertarian).

For Auditor of State, Frank LaRose (Republican) and Annette Blackwell (Democrat) have filed.

Running for Treasurer of State are Seth Walsh (Democrat), Kristina D. Roegner (Republican), and Jay Edwards (Republican).

The field for Ohio Supreme Court includes Marilyn Zayas (Democrat), Daniel R. Hawkins (Republican), Jill Lanzinger (Republican), Jennifer Brunner (Democrat), Colleen O’Donnell (Republican), Ronald Lewis (Republican), and Andrew King (Republican).

Bipartisan county election officials will now review submitted petitions to confirm that each candidate meets the required number of signatures. Key dates in the process include February 17, when county boards of elections and the Secretary of State must certify candidates’ petitions; February 23, the deadline for write-in candidates to file declarations of intent; and February 24, when the official ballot format for the May 5 primary will be certified.