Kiwanis Club Of Bryan Welcomes Ashley Epling As Newest Member

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WELCOME ABOARD … At the February 4th meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bryan we welcomed our newest member, Ashley Epling. Ashley was sponsored for membership by Dr. Shay Pursel. Ashley is currently the Director of Williams County Economic Development Corporation. She is affiliated with Northwest Ohio Regional Economic Development, the Humane Society, Amber’s Furrer Rescue, and Mentors for Williams County. Her hobbies include golf, advocating for animals, anything outdoors, and bartending. We are thrilled to have her as a member and are sure she will be a great asset to our organization. Pictured left to right: Kiwanis President Davis Schumm and Ashley Epling.