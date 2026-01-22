Semi Collision In Fulton County Leaves One Critically Injured, Fuel Spill Reported

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 22, 2026, at approximately 5:34 a.m. The crash occurred on US Route 20 and State Route 109 in Royalton Township, Fulton County.

George Bible, age 65, of West Unity, Ohio, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer eastbound on US Route 20. Brandon Mills, age 41, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was driving a 2024 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer northbound on State Route 109.

Mr. Mills was stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded northbound into the path of Mr. Bible, where the vehicles collided.

As a result of the crash, approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel was leaked onto the roadway. Mr. Bible was transported by Mercy Life Flight to Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo with life-threatening injuries. Mr. Mills was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for approximately five hours but has since reopened. Mr. Mills was wearing his safety belt and it is unknown if Mr. Bible was wearing his at the time of the crash.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency arrived on scene and will be coordinating the clean-up of the diesel fuel.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Fulton County EMS, Wauseon Fire Department, Delta Community Fire Department, and the Lyons Royalton Fire Department. No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to come to a complete stop and ensure intersections are clear before proceeding through them.