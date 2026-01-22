Linda Thibert (1943 – 2026)

(Member Of St. Richard Catholic Parish)

Linda Carroll (Essex) Thibert, age 82, a cherished and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend known for her warmth and kindness, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 17, 2026, at the University of Toledo Medical Center, with her loving family by her side. Linda was born June 26, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to Thomas P. Sr. and Marian (Neff) Essex.

Linda’s Catholic education began at Rosary Cathedral Catholic Grade School and continued at Notre Dame Academy, where she graduated in 1961.

Her journey continued at the University of Toledo, where she met the love of her life, James Thibert. They were married July 9, 1966, at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral—a union that spanned nearly six decades and was filled with love and adventure.

Linda began her career as a stewardess for United Airlines, where her shining personality earned her the title of “Miss Friendly Skies” in 1962. With a passion for travel that stayed with her throughout her life, Linda made a significant mark in the travel industry over a remarkable 30-year career, ultimately establishing her own agency, Thibert Travel Works. Her dedication to her work reflected her belief in the joy of exploration and connection.

Linda’s deep commitment to family and faith was evident in everything she did. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish. She was involved with the Rosary & Altar Society and Mary’s Chapel, where she demonstrated her spiritual devotion and community spirit. She had a humble and pleasant demeanor, always greeting others with a warm smile and a friendly wave.

Linda cherished the simple pleasures in life. She was a wonderful home seamstress, pouring her love into handmade dresses for her daughters.

An exceptional cook, she delighted her family with Lebanese dishes that carried her rich heritage, often using spices she lovingly planted in her garden. Cooking and baking were not just tasks for her; they were ways to bring her family together, filling their home with love and warmth.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband, James Thibert; her children, Jeff (Tabitha) Thibert, Jamie Thibert, Jon-Paul (Lori) Thibert, and JoEllen Thibert (David Heyman). She cherished being a grandmother to Gabriel Thibert, Sydney (Brent) Fontenot, Remy Hartford, Christian Lamb and Aidan Lamb. Additionally, Linda leaves behind her sisters, Cheryl (Tom Sr.) Ward and Michelle (John) Newton, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who will carry her memory forward.

Linda was preceded in death by her dear parents, Thomas and Marian Essex, and her siblings, Thomas Jr., Beth, Jane and Patrick.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 23, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil and Rosary Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, Jan. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Drive in Swanton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Private interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train or The Victory Center (thevictorycenter.org).