Semi Crashes Into House West Of Swanton

(PHOTO COURTESY 13ABC NEWS)

Swanton – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash involving a semi in to a house. The crash occurred on US 20A near County Road 3 in Swan Creek Township, Fulton County on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:53 p.m

A 2003 Dodge Durango was westbound on US 20A, and driven by Kenneth Russel, age 34 of Toledo, Ohio. A 1996 Peterbilt semi was eastbound on US 20A, and driven by Richard Armbuster, age 56 of Toledo, Ohio. Another vehicle was westbound on US 20A slowing for a turn. Mr. Russel drove left of center to avoid the turning vehicle, and was struck by Mr. Armbuster. Mr. Armbuster’s vehicle went off the north side of the road, and struck a house.

Mr. Russel was taken by ground ambulance to St. Lukes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Armbuster was taken by ground ambulance to the University of Toledo Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, and safety belts were in use. The house was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton Police Department, and Swanton Fire Department. US 20A was closed overnight Tuesday for repairs but reopened on Wednesday morning.

