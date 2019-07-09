Doris Stambaugh (1926-2019)

Doris Kathleen Stambaugh, 93, of Montpelier, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 9, 1926 in Montpelier to Fearn E. and Mabel O. (Foust) Hepker.

Doris graduated from Montpelier High School in 1945. On July 28, 1946 she married Calvin Rex Stambaugh and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2015.

Doris worked for 11 years at Miller’s Super Dollar Grocery Store and retired in 1973. After retirement, she went on to work as a housekeeper at the Montpelier Moose for 7 years. Doris was a member of the Montpelier Woman of the Moose, the Bryan VFW Auxiliary and the Montpelier Eagles Auxiliary where she was a past treasurer.

Doris is survived by her two sons, David (Cathy) Stambaugh of Williams Center, OH, Cal (Jeannie) Stambaugh of Edon, OH; one daughter, Nance Steinke of Montpelier; four grandchildren, Staci (Wes) Dye of Montpelier, Heather (Ryan) Smith of Bryan, Shane (Amanda) Stambaugh of Hugo, MN and Christina Stambaugh of Angola, IN; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rex Stambaugh; two brothers, Lavon and Cleo Hepker; one sister, Margaret Lemmon; and son-in-law, Ed Steinke.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, July 12th at 11am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Don Steinke to officiate. Donations may be made to CHP Hospice. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.