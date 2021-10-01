September “Students Of The Month” At North Central Elementary School

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … North Central Elementary School recognizes the September 2021 “Students of the Month”. Each student was selected as “Student of the Month” for showing RESPECT.

Back Row, Left to Right: Braden Workman, Brock McClanahan, CJ FIdler, Kaedence Heller, Rebekka Netcher, Yulisa Cruz. Middle Row, Left to Right: Kayden Goshorn, Leo Knapp, Emma Brummett, Brodyn Sentel, Layna Schrom. Front Row, Left to Right: Job Simpson, Oliver Brigle, Brantley West, Cale Gendron.