FCCC Students Participate In Drug Free Clubs Of America

This is the fourth year Four County Career Center is participating in Drug Free Clubs of America which was created to help students make wise choices.

As the school works to prepare the workforce of the four county area, the issue of being drug-free is especially relevant to us and the employers in the area. The Career Center is teamed up with Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital for all of the drug testing.

Students choose to join voluntarily and become members by paying a membership fee and passing a 12 panel drug test. Over 135 students have signed up so far this school year. Everything is kept confidential and when students pass, they are given a photo ID membership card earning them rewards and privileges at school and rewards in the community.

Drug Free Clubs of America is funded through corporate or individual sponsorships. For more information on how to donate, contact Four County Career Center at 419-267-2237. We appreciate new sponsors and are proud of the students for “Making the Right Choice Easy!”

Alexia Roth (Stryker, pictured above) Early Childhood Education and Derek Cobb (Evergreen) Mechanical Systems and Piping are shown receiving rewards for joining Drug Free Clubs of America from Karlee Badenhop, Job Placement/Workforce Development Coordinator.