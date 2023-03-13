Shane Flory (1979-2023)

Shane D. Flory, age 43, of Bryan passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at his home from natural causes.

Shane worked as a roll former operator at Arrow Tru-Line for over 20 years. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking and was an avid gamer.

Shane D. Flory was born on July 12, 1979, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of David C. and Connie S. (Grant) Flory. He was a 1998 graduate of Archbold High School.

Shane is survived by his siblings, Heather Flory and Mark Schafer, both of Bryan, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Flory and mother and stepfather, Connie, and Lonnie Engler.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Shane’s life at his home on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family.