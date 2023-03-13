Sharon Taylor (1936-2023)

Sharon Sheets Taylor, 86, Archbold, died March 12, 2023, at home after a long battle with dementia.

She was born June 6, 1936, in Toledo, the daughter of Jake and Helen (Winegardner) Sheets, Bryan.

She married Ross Wm. Taylor on Oct. 14, 1956, in Bryan. After graduating from Bryan High School in 1954, she studied for two years in the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill.

Ross and Sharon bought the Archbold Buckeye from Orrin R. Taylor, Vincent W. Taylor, and Valetta Parlette in 1978, and she was the general manager until retiring in 2009.

She was a member of the Ohio Newspaper Association Board of Trustees from 1990 until Feb. 2007. She was the first woman to chair the annual ONA convention and received the President’s Award for years of service on the ONA Board of Trustees.

Sharon was the first female president of the former Buckeye Press Association for weekly newspapers.

She was a member and past-president of the former Archbold Business & Professional Women’s organization; Fulton County Republican Women, in which she enjoyed working the polls on Election Day; and the Petoskey Regional Audubon Society. Sharon also was a former Girl Scout leader.

She enjoyed spending time gardening, cross-country skiing, and hiking. She was a founding member of the Hamilton Lake (Ind.) Water Ski Club. She was an avid traveler, including visiting Cuba (twice), Switzerland, and Germany.

She looked forward to spending time at her condos in Windward, Harbor Springs, Mich., and on Marco Island, Fla. She was a member of the Harbor Springs (Mich.) Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her husband Ross, and two children, Brent (Diane) Taylor, Archbold, and Jania (Jeff Garant) Taylor, Harbor Springs, Mich.

Services are private. Memorials may be made to the Sauder Village Foundation, the Archbold Area Foundation, the Ohio Newspapers Foundation, Community Health Professionals-Hospice, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Grisier Funeral Home, Archbold, is in charge of the arrangements. www.GrisierFH.com.

