Sharol McDaniel (1941 – 2025)

(Active In Several Churches In Bryan)

Sharol McDaniel, age 84, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2025 in her home at Fountain Park Assisted Living.

She spent her final weeks surrounded by her family and friends who loved her dearly. Sharol was born January 8, 1941, in Honor, Michigan to the late Hiram and Arline Blood.

She married Gerald (Jerry) McDaniel on December 16, 1961, and they spent 48 wonderful years together until Jerry’s passing in 2009.

Sharol lived a life of service. She and Jerry were active members of several churches in Bryan throughout their marriage and she attended the Great Banquet in 2006.

It was Sharol’s strong faith in Jesus Christ that influenced her life through good and bad times. Additionally, she cared for hundreds of children in her home and was known as “The Best Babysitter in Bryan” – a title she held for 30 years until her retirement.

Sharol’s family was so very important to her. She supported her children and grandchildren in all their activities. She was their number one fan.

Sharol is survived by her children, Tina (Michael) Kelley, Todd (Monica) McDaniel, and Traci (Lance) Halterman. Also surviving are five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, her dear friend, Nancy Chamberlain, and many other family and friends too numerous to list.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Fountain Park Assisted Living for their outstanding care of Sharol for the past ten years. The family also thanks Elara Caring Hospice for their outstanding care in Sharol’s final months.

Honoring Sharol’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Fountain Park Activities Fund in Bryan, Ohio or to Elara Caring Hospice 2t elaracaringhospicefoundation.org.

Sharol’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, Bryan.