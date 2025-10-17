Stephanie Johnson (1973 – 2025)

(Admissions Supervisor At Bryan Hospital)

Stephanie Dawn Johnson, age 52, of Stryker, passed away suddenly at the Parkview Bryan Hospital. Stephanie was born on October 8, 1973, in Bryan, to Jeff and April (Hornung) Bowers.

Stephanie worked for Bryan Hospital as an Admissions Supervisor. She loved her job and took great pride in her work.

On June 16, 2017, Stephanie married Ryan Johnson, and he survives. Stephanie loved spending time with her family. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to Stephanie as “Grammie”

Surviving Stephanie is her husband, Ryan; son, Christopher “CJ” (Alexa) Moseng of Stryker; daughter, Samantha (Trent) Burnham of Stryker; son, Cody Jondreau of Toledo; daughter, Anna Miller of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Braiden, Paityn, Aianna, Kaitlynn, Jaiden, Khloe, Sebastian, Tatum, Brandon, and Jocelyn; brother, Lance Bowers of South Carolina; and sister, Tiffany (Greg) Leininger of Delta. She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Jondreau; and grandson, Alexander Jondreau.

Visitation for Stephanie will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10am to 12pm, at the First Baptist Church of Stryker. A memorial service will take place following visitation, with Pastor Sean Ingram officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Sara’s Garden. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Johnson family.