Sharon Bellmann (1945-2022)

Sharon I. Bellmann, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her residence.

She served as the deputy clerk at the Williams County Title Office for 23 years. Sharon enjoyed playing the lottery, scratch off tickets and bingo.

Sharon was born on April 18, 1945, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Walter U. And Catherine E. (Smith) Harman.

Survivors include two sons, Carl Bellmann, Jr., of Edgerton, Ohio, and Stacy (Angie) Bellmann, of Bryan, five grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard “Dick” Harman; and one sister, Phyllis Jack.

In keeping with Sharon’s requests, there will be no public visitation or services.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.