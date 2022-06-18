Viola “Ann” Windsor (1930-2022)

Facebook

Viola Anna Marie Buehrer Windsor (Ann), age 91, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in The Woodlands, Texas. Ann was born in Stryker, Ohio.

She grew up in Ohio, lovingly raised by her parents, Clarence and Helen Buehrer.

As a young girl, Ann always dreamed of moving to NY & traveling the world. Following her graduation from business school where she studied accounting, Ann followed that dream.

She moved to Syracuse, New York. In Syracuse, she worked for Black & Decker. As the only female in the office, she was quickly promoted to Office Manager.

After several years in Syracuse, she became restless and decided it was time to move on & without a job or place to live, she packed up and moved to Manhattan.

Within one week of arriving in Manhattan, she found employment working as an executive secretary in the radio division of CBS.

She enjoyed walking to work, spending time in the museums, attending shows, and Sunday walks in the park. NY is where Ann found her love for fashion.

One Sunday morning Ann saw an employment ad for the US Embassy. She applied & went to work for the US Embassy in Ecuador.

She met her husband, William Franklin Windsor (Bill) in 1969 in Ecuador with whom she happily spent 45 years.

Bill’s career in the O & G industry gave them the opportunity to travel the world. She worked alongside her husband, as his secretary & through out her overseas career she lived in Colombia, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Scotland where she and Bill met and formed lifelong friendships.

Ann had many hobbies including reading, golf, tennis, and going to the theatre.

Ann is survived by her three stepchildren, Thomas E. Windsor, Wanda S. Windsor, Charles W. Windsor, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation for Ann will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, T-079 St. Rt. 66, Stryker, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Aaron Bueltmann, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann's name to Interfaith of the Woodlands at 4242 Interfaith Way, The Woodlands, TX 77381

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with local arrangements.

