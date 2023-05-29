Sharon Dennis (1943-2023)

Sharon Ann Dennis, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Sharon had worked at the former Weber’s Bakery, Chief Bakery, the former Sheridan Manufacturing, Koncor Industries and the former Jerry Matheny’s Cleaning Service, all of Wauseon, and also at the Community Market in Delta.

Sharon was born in Holiday, Tennessee on June 4, 1943, the daughter of John and Naomi (Jordan) Doherty. Sharon married her children’s father, Dale Tanner and he survives.

She later married Dale Dennis, and he preceded her in death in 2012. When Sharon was healthy she enjoyed spending time in her garden and working on her flowers, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Shane (Sara) Tanner and Shawn (Rhonda) Tanner all of Wauseon; daughter Shannon Burkholder of Wauseon; grandchildren, Ashtyn Wyse, Tyson (Jenna) Andrews, Ariel (Aron) Robinson, Austin (Brittany) Tanner, Logan Hines and Landon Hines. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Addison Wyse, Randy Wyse, Rowan Hines, Hank, Jack and Millie Andrews, Aria Tanner and Aleks Thornton, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; both parents; granddaughter, Tessa Rae Osterhout; great-granddaughter, Saylor Hines; sisters, Martha Merritt, Bobbie Haynes, Brenda Doherty, Nancy Grime; and brother, David Doherty.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor Maryann Reimund to conclude that evening. Private Interment will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to family choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com