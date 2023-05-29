David Beek (1954-2023)

David R. Beek, age 68, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

Dave worked at Ohio Art Company for 43 years, starting as a mechanic and working his was up to Director of Sales.

He was a member of the West Unity United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

David Roger Beek was born on November 24, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Roger C. and Celia L. (Griggs) Beek. He married Vickie L. Pawlowicz in Montpelier on September 23, 1977 and she survives.

David is also survived by his daughters, Kimberly Beek, of Montpelier, Lindsey Beek, of Ney and Jamie (Steven) Culbertson, of West Unity; five grandchildren, David, Amelia, Dean, Jessa and Jaylee; and sister, Dianne Urick, of Quincy, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rick Beek; sister, Mary Beek and nephews Ryan and Joshua Beek.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial donations are requested to the Defiance County Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

