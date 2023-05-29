Knox Gambler (2023)

Knox Alan Lee Gambler was born on May 21, 2023 in Bryan and passed away on May 24, 2023 at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan Medical Center.

He is survived by his mother Ashley Renee Gambler of Pioneer, grandparents Dave (Kelsey) Gambler of Montpelier, and Christy Pippin of Pioneer, great grandpa Jim Borton of Pioneer, four uncles Matt Gambler of Pioneer, David Lee Gambler of Montpelier, Shawn Pippin of Pioneer, Ethan Currence of Pioneer; great aunt Tabby Miller of Montpelier, great uncle Doug Gambler and numerous cousins.

Knox was preceded in death by great grandparents Margaret and Bernard Gambler and Sue and William Keller and grandpa Bill Pippin.

A time to receive friends will be on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 2-4 and 5-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A celebration of life service will follow at 7pm at the funeral home with Pastor Beniah Harris to officiate.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.