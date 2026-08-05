Marcia M. Thorpe (1940 – 2026)

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(Avid Gardener, Enjoyed Caring For Her Family)

Marcia Marie Thorpe, age 85, of Toledo, passed away on August 3, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Marcia spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Marcia was born on September 10, 1940, in Toledo, to the late John and Pearl (Zydarczyk) Pacholski.

On October 18, 1958, she married the love of her life, Robert Thorpe, who survives. Marcia was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time working in her garden. Marcia was an amazing, strong and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Surviving Marcia are her husband of 68 years, Robert; daughter, Dawn (Fred) Stahl; son, Greg (Tracey) Thorpe; son, Carl (Nell) Thorpe; son, Randy Thorpe; and son, Terry Thorpe. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalie Mills; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; nine brothers; and sister, Carol.

A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church (6149 Hill Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43615), at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Thorpe family.